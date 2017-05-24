Man dies after dump truck collides with van, parked vehicles in Guelph, Ont.

GUELPH, Ont. — Police say a 46-year-old man has died in a crash involving a dump truck and several other vehicles in Guelph, Ont.

Investigators say the truck collided with a van at an intersection Tuesday afternoon and veered off the road, through a ditch and into a parking lot, where it struck four empty parked vehicles.

Police say the vehicles caught fire as a result of the crash.

They say a man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not say which vehicle he was in.