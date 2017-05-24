Man dies after dump truck collides with van, parked vehicles in Guelph, Ont.
A
A
Share via Email
GUELPH, Ont. — Police say a 46-year-old man has died in a crash involving a dump truck and several other vehicles in Guelph, Ont.
Investigators say the truck collided with a van at an intersection Tuesday afternoon and veered off the road, through a ditch and into a parking lot, where it struck four empty parked vehicles.
Police say the vehicles caught fire as a result of the crash.
They say a man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not say which vehicle he was in.
It's unclear what caused the crash, which police say caused "substantial" damage to the vehicles and a building, and required an environmental cleanup.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
B.C. election results 2.0: ballot-counting, recounting continues as NDP narrows B.C. Liberal lead
-
'It's really easy:' Unpacked Halifax becomes first zero waste store in Maritimes
-
-
Family of one of Sunday's double-homicide victims mourns second loss in eight months