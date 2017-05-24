Montreal police officer charged with manslaughter in 2016 death
MONTREAL — A Montreal police officer has been charged with manslaughter in the death of a man in a drug raid last year.
Christian Gilbert hit Jean-Pierre Bony in the head with a plastic bullet as the man was trying to clamber out of a window in the building where the police operation was taking place.
Bony fell from the window and suffered further injuries when he hit the ground on March 31, 2016.
He was declared dead in hospital.
His death sparked a riot in the borough of Montreal North about a week later, with the local police station vandalized and police cruisers torched.
If found guilty, Gilbert faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.
