Police allege Fergus, Ont., boy, 14, robbed fellow student using pellet gun

FERGUS, Ont. — Provincial police say a 14-year-old boy is charged after allegedly robbing a fellow student.

They say the boy allegedly took a black pellet gun, which resembled a semi-automatic pistol, to a high school in Fergus, Ont., on May 15.

Police allege he used the pellet gun to rob another student while off school property.

Investigators say they later were able to locate and seize the pellet gun.