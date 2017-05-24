Five stories in the news today, May 24

Five stories in the news for Wednesday, May 24

———

TRUDEAU HEADS TO EUROPE FOR NATO, G7 SUMMITS

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau leaves today for Brussels for the NATO leaders' summit, the first such meeting since Donald Trump became U.S. President. Trudeau will then jet to Italy, for this year's G7 gathering and to meet with Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni and the Pope. Officials and experts expect the fight against terrorism to be a major topic at both summits.

———

CENTRAL BANK TO MAKE ITS LATEST RATE DECISION

The Bank of Canada is expected to stick with its benchmark interest rate today even though the economy is off to a stronger-than-expected start in 2017. Analysts widely predict governor Stephen Poloz will keep the rate locked at its very low level of 0.5 per cent as uncertainty continues to swirl around the U.S. policy agenda on trade and taxation.

———

COURT SET TO OK RCMP CLASS-ACTION DEAL

The settlement in a class-action lawsuit over sexually harassed Mounties is expected to get the green light later today. The approval will pave the way for millions of dollars to start flowing to the women involved. One key part of the agreement is that the victims can make a claim for compensation without the RCMP knowing who they are. The class-action received certification in January.

———

B.C. ELECTION OUTCOME MURKY, TWO WEEKS LATER

The final count in B.C.'s inconclusive election will be known today, but a possible judicial recount means the actual outcome might not be known for weeks. The latest count in the hotly-contested Courtenay-Comox riding showed a 101-vote lead for New Democrat Ronna-Rae Leonard over Liberal Jim Benninger. At stake is a one-seat Liberal majority if Benninger wins. But if Leonard wins, there could be a Liberal or NDP minority government with the support of the Green party in the 87-seat legislature.

———

CANADIAN BAND PLAYS IN MANCHESTER AFTER ATTACK

Canadian indie rock band Broken Social Scene has played the first show of their European tour in Manchester — a day after a suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in the British city killed 22 people. The Toronto band headlined at Albert Hall, a little more than two kilometres south of the Manchester Arena. Broken Social Scene shared a message on social media before the show saying: "Tonight, we play for the hearts of Manchester."

———

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard continues his economic mission to Israel.

— Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan and UN officials will make an announcement in New York about peacekeeping.

— BMO Financial Group will release its second-quarter results.

— Statistics Canada will release farm income data for 2016.