Toronto man convicted of human trafficking, theft: police
A Toronto man has been convicted in a human trafficking case involving a 19-year-old woman.
Police in Guelph, Ont., say 27-year-old Marcus Sinclair was found guilty this month of human trafficking and theft under $5,000 in relation to the same victim.
They say the offence took place over six years and across several jurisdictions.
Sinclair is set to be sentenced on June 26.
