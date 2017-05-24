News / Canada

Toronto man convicted of human trafficking, theft: police

A Toronto man has been convicted in a human trafficking case involving a 19-year-old woman.

Police in Guelph, Ont., say 27-year-old Marcus Sinclair was found guilty this month of human trafficking and theft under $5,000 in relation to the same victim.

They say the offence took place over six years and across several jurisdictions.

Sinclair is set to be sentenced on June 26.

 

