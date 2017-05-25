A look at the federal Conservative leadership race, by the numbers
A
A
Share via Email
OTTAWA — A look at the federal Conservative leadership race, by the numbers.
445: Length, in days, of the leadership contest.
16: Number of people who officially entered.
3: Number of candidates who dropped out: Dan Lindsay, Tony Clement and Kevin O'Leary.
14: Number of names that will be on the ballot; O'Leary dropped out too late for his name to be removed.
100: Number of points each riding in the country is worth.
16,901: Number of points a candidate needs to win.
259,010: Paid party members eligible to vote.
2,729: Memberships removed from party rolls after investigations.
52: Party members in Nunavut, the lowest in the country.
114,508: Party members in Ontario, the highest in the country.
5: Millions of dollars each candidate can spend on their campaign.
4.6: Millions of dollars raised by all the candidates in the first three months of 2017.
Most Popular
-
Halifax driver hits reverse instead of drive as car ends up perched against retaining wall
-
Deadmau5 to headline free outdoor concert on Halifax Common for Canada Day
-
This police officer is calling out bike lane blockers on Twitter
-
Woman in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by car in Dartmouth