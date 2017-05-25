Boy, 12, charged after alleged incident involving pellet gun

MINTO, Ont. — Provincial police say a 12-year-old boy is facing charges after allegedly using a pellet gun to shoot at the window of a moving van.

They say the incident took place earlier this week in Palmerston, Ont.

They a man was driving down the street when he reportedly saw two people wearing camouflage clothing by the side of the road and holding what looked like a long gun.

Police allege one of the people then shot out the back window of the man's van.

The man returned to the scene and called police, who determined the shot was fired by a pellet gun.

They say a woman working outside her home was hit by a pellet when the gun was allegedly fired, but did not report serious injuries.