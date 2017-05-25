City costs for Vancouver 4-20 marijuana protest more than $245,000

VANCOUVER — This year's 4-20 marijuana day of protest in Vancouver cost the city more than $245,000.

The city says estimates 40,000 people were at Sunset Beach Park and the Vancouver Art Gallery during the April 20 protest.

The city says in a news release that police costs came to over $170,000, while other costs such as sanitation, and fire and rescue pushed the costs even higher.

The city refused to grant a permit to protest organizers, but the event went ahead without approval.

The release says the bill doesn't include ambulance service or hospital costs.