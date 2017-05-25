Four people dead in Alberta after two pickup trucks collide head-on
ELK POINT, Alta. — Four men are dead and a fifth man is in hospital after two pickup trucks collided head-on in east-central Alberta.
RCMP at Elk Point say the crash happened early Wednesday evening on Highway 29 as a westbound Ford was passing another vehicle and collided with an eastbound Dodge.
A 64-year-old man from St. Paul, who was the sole occupant of the Dodge, died at the scene.
A 42-year-old Cold Lake man who was driving the Ford, along with two men from Elk Point who were passengers, were also killed.
A 39-year-old man who was also a passenger in the Ford was taken to Edmonton for treatment of unknown injuries.
There was rain and a strong wind at the time, but police say weather was not a factor in the collision.
