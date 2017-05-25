Four people dead in northern Alberta after two pickup trucks collide head-on

ELK POINT, Alta. — Four people have died after two pickup trucks collided head-on in northern Alberta.

Elk Point RCMP were called to the collision on Highway 29 on Wednesday evening.

Both drivers and two passengers in one of the vehicles were pronounced dead on scene.

A third passenger in that same pickup was taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

Traffic on the highway is being diverted and Mounties are asking drivers to avoid the area.