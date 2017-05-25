Jury chosen for Alberta man accused of killing dad, daughter, woman, in 2015

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — The jury has been selected in the trial of an Alberta man accused of killing three people.

Derek Saretzky is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Terry Blanchette, who was 27, his two-year-old daughter Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette and 69-year-old Hanne Meketech.

Saretzky, who is 24, is also charged with committing an indignity to a human body in relation to Meketech's death.

Seven women and seven men will form the jury when the trial begins June 7 in Lethbridge, but only 12 will render a verdict.

Saretzky was arrested and charged shortly after Blanchette's body was found in his home in Blairmore, Alta., on Sept. 14, 2015.

An Amber Alert was issued for Hailey, whose remains were discovered in a remote rural area a few days later.

In April 2016, Saretzky was charged with Meketech's death. She died five days before the others.