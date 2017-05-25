N.B. government signs collective agreement with teachers, includes wage hike

FREDERICTON — The New Brunswick government says it has reached a five-year contract with the province's teachers' federation.

In a statement Wednesday, the province says the deal will cover nearly 8,000 teachers, supply teachers, vice-principals and principals and will provide annual wage hikes of one per cent.

Treasury Board President Roger Melanson says the agreement will help reach goals set out in their 10-year education plans.

He says it will add 250 school-based teachers over two years who will work in resource, guidance, literacy, numeracy and help provide mental health support.

It also includes funding for a research project that increases the hours of instruction for some students in kindergarten through Grade 2.