NewsAlert: Florida-based company makes US$807-million takeover offer for Tembec

MONTREAL — Tembec Inc. has received a friendly takeover offer from Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. of Jacksonville, Fla.

Rayonier's offer values the Quebec-based lumber, paper and pulp producer at US$807 million, including US$487 million of debt that will be assumed by the new owner.

Tembec shareholders (TSX:TMB) are being offered C$4.05 in cash or 0.2302 of a Rayonier share, subject to a cap on the total amount of cash or shares that will be issued.

The companies say Tembec's Canadian headquarters will remain in Montreal.

More coming

