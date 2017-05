Quebec resort in town of Charlevoix to host next year's G7 meetings

OTTAWA — Canada will play host to next year's meeting of G7 leaders at a remote luxury resort in the Charlevoix region of Quebec, The Canadian Press has learned.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to make the announcement at some point during this year's G7 meetings, which get underway Friday in Sicily.

Caroline Simard, the Liberal MP for the region, said she obtained "unofficial confirmation," while a second source told The Canadian Press that the event would take place in the town of La Malbaie, 150 kilometres northeast of Quebec City.

Simard — who represents the riding of Charlevoix-Cote-de-Beaupre — said such an event would bring benefits not just for the region's local economies, but for tourism as well, since so many journalists from around the world will be drawn to the area.

"It's very exceptional for Charlevoix," she said, noting that it would also demand an intense focus on security.

The G7 comprises the seven richest economies in the world, including Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Officials in the Prime Minister's Office would neither confirm nor deny that Quebec will play host to the 2018 meeting.