Seven stories in the news today, May 25

Seven stories in the news for Thursday, May 25

———

TERRORISM, DEFENCE SPENDING TO DOMINATE NATO AGENDA

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Brussels for the 28-nation NATO summit. Terrorism, which was already going to be a major theme of the meeting, is likely to get more attention following Monday's attack at a concert arena in Manchester, England. Trudeau is likely to be pressed to boost Canada's defence spending, which is currently just over one per cent of its GDP, half of NATO's target.

———

COURT TO HEAR APPEAL ON RESIDENTIAL SCHOOL RECORDS

The Supreme Court of Canada is set to hold a hearing today on the federal government's appeal of a decision that allows personal records from survivors of residential schools to be destroyed after 15 years unless individuals decide otherwise. Ottawa argues it controls the documents and that they are subject to legislation pertaining to access to information, archiving and privacy.

———

MMIW INQUIRY A 'BLOODY FARCE,' SAYS WILSON-RAYBOULD'S DAD

Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould's father is calling the national public inquiry into missing and murdered indigenous women a "bloody farce." Bill Wilson, a hereditary chief, says the commissioners have "failed miserably." Wilson is just the latest person to criticize the inquiry for its slow pace of progress. Family members of victims and indigenous activists have been growing frustrated with a lack of activity and what they consider poor communication.

———

INQUEST VERDICT EXPECTED TODAY INTO FIREFIGHTER DEATHS

A verdict is expected today in a coroner's inquest looking into the deaths of two Ontario men during firefighter training exercises. Adam Brunt, a firefighting student, and Gary Kendall, a veteran volunteer firefighter, died five years apart during ice rescue courses involving the same training company. Their deaths brought scrutiny to unregulated private training courses for firefighters.

———

NOVA SCOTIA LEADERS TO HOLD SECOND TV DEBATE

Nova Scotia's three main party leaders are to take part in the second televised debate tonight ahead of the May 30 election. Liberal Premier Stephen McNeil, Progressive Conservative Leader Jamie Baillie and NDP Leader Gary Burrill are to participate in a roundtable format before an audience at Saint Mary's University in Halifax. The debate, to be televised by CTV, follows one last Thursday hosted by CBC.

———

RIOPELLE PAINTING FETCHES MORE THAN $7.4M AT AUCTION

A painting by the late Quebec artist Jean Paul Riopelle sold for more than $7.4 million at the Heffel Fine Art Auction House's spring sale on Wednesday, good for second on the list of Canada's most expensive works of art. Going into the spring, the painting "Vent du nord" had a conservative pre-sale estimate of $1 million to $1.5 million. The sale price trails only Lawren Harris's "Mountain Forms," which sold at a Heffel auction last November for $11.21 million.

———

OTTAWA SENATORS TRY TO PUNCH TICKET FOR CUP FINAL TONIGHT

The Ottawa Senators battle the defending champion Penguins in Pittsburgh tonight in Game 7 of the NHL's Eastern Conference final. After losing back-to-back games to the Penguins, the Sens scored a 2-1 victory in Game 6 to force the deciding game. Ottawa hasn't played in a Game 7 since the 2012 Eastern quarter-finals where they were eliminated by the New York Rangers. Tonight's winner will face Nashville for the Stanley Cup

———

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— The Royal Bank, CIBC and TD Bank release their second-quarter results.

— Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard continues his economic mission to Israel.

— Statistics Canada releases include data on payroll employment, earnings and hours for March.

— Canadian Hurricane Centre officials will discuss the upcoming 2017 hurricane season.

— A candlelight tribute will be held in Esquimalt, B.C., to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge.