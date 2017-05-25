Supreme Court to look at constitutionality of victim surcharges

OTTAWA — The Supreme Court of Canada will look at whether it's unconstitutional to make a poor person convicted of a crime pay a surcharge that helps victims.

Alex Boudreault, a high-school dropout who had never held a steady job, pleaded guilty in September 2013 to four counts relating to various breaches of probation orders.

A few months later, the Quebec man pleaded guilty to several other counts, including breaking-and-entering, possession of stolen property and assault with a weapon.

In 2015, a Quebec court sentenced Boudreault to 36 months in prison and ordered him to pay a victim surcharge of $1,400 — rejecting his argument the fee infringed the charter guarantee against cruel and unusual punishment.

The Quebec Court of Appeal rejected Boudreault's challenge of that ruling last year.

The Supreme Court, as usual, gave no reason today for agreeing to hear to hear the case.

The federal victim surcharge, imposed on offenders at the time of sentencing, is used by provinces and territories to help fund programs and services for victims of crime.

The surcharge has existed for decades. But under changes brought in four years ago by the previous Conservative government, judges lost the discretion to waive the fee for offenders who genuinely cannot pay.

The change has prompted several charter challenges.

Last October, Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould introduced legislation that would again give judges discretion to waive the charge if an offender is truly unable to pay. It awaits second reading in the House of Commons.