Tentative contract agreement in place for Quebec provincial police
SAINT JULIE, Que. — A tentative contract agreement has been reached between the Quebec government and the association representing about 5,400 provincial police officers.
The members of the Provincial Police Association have been without a contract since March 31, 2015.
No detail of the agreement have been released.
The association will spend the next few weeks presenting the agreement to its members, then a ratification vote will be scheduled.
According to the provincial police website, a new officer earned $40,706 a year as of April 1, 2015, with the salary rising to $70,973 after five years of service.