Toronto stock index slips into the red; U.S. stock markets push higher

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index started on a positive note, but dipped into the red by late-morning.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 8.95 points to 15,410.54, after 90 minutes of trading.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average gained 78.04 points to 21,090.46. The S&P 500 index climbed 10.53 points to 2,414.92 and the Nasdaq composite index gained 36.40 points at 6,199.43.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 74.38 cents US, up from Wednesday's average price of 74.29 cents US.

The July crude contract was down 59 cents at US$50.77 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down three cents at US$3.27 per mmBTU.