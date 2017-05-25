Two men dead following separate incidents in Montreal

Montreal police are investigating the city's ninth and 10th homicides of the year in different neighbourhoods.

One victim died in hospital Wednesday after being stabbed during an altercation late Tuesday evening between several people at a downtown intersection (Sainte-Catherine and Mackay streets).

Police say the 23-year-old man was found a short distance away from the scene of the fight.

Police spokesman Raphael Bergeron says two men were detained but there was no immediate word on charges.

A second man was shot and killed following a bar fight in the city's west end that spilled into a parking lot (at Saint-Jacques St. and Cavendish Blvd.).