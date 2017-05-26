BlackBerry says US$940 million coming to it in final resolution of Qualcomm dispute
A
A
Share via Email
WATERLOO, Ont. — BlackBerry Ltd. (TSX:BB) says it will receive US$940 million from Qualcomm by May 31 to settle a dispute over royalty payments.
An arbitrator sided with BlackBerry in April, and announced an interim award of US$814.9 million plus additional amounts for interest and legal fees.
It was previously expected that a final award would be decided after a hearing on May 30.
San Diego-based Qualcomm receives royalty payments for the use of specialized chips used in smartphones, including BlackBerry products.
The dispute centred on a rebate that BlackBerry sought under the terms of a 2016 agreement with Qualcomm.