Four charged with arson in fire at abandoned farmhouse in Lakeshore, Ont.
LAKESHORE, Ont. — Four people are facing charges following a fire at an abandoned farmhouse in southwestern Ontario.
Provincial police say they were called by an area resident after a vehicle was seen leaving the Lakeshore, Ont., house, which was fully engulfed.
Shortly after responding to the fire, OPP and paramedics were dispatched to a single-vehicle collision in Lakeshore.
Police say the occupants of the vehicle involved in the collision were arrested for setting the fire.
Four Lakeshore residents, a 19-year-old woman and three men — aged 19 and 20, are charged with arson and are to appear in Windsor, Ont., court on July 4.
