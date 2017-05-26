Four charged with arson in fire at abandoned farmhouse in Lakeshore, Ont.

LAKESHORE, Ont. — Four people are facing charges following a fire at an abandoned farmhouse in southwestern Ontario.

Provincial police say they were called by an area resident after a vehicle was seen leaving the Lakeshore, Ont., house, which was fully engulfed.

Shortly after responding to the fire, OPP and paramedics were dispatched to a single-vehicle collision in Lakeshore.

Police say the occupants of the vehicle involved in the collision were arrested for setting the fire.