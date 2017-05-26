Girl, 16, arrested on manslaughter and aggravated assault counts in Ottawa homicide
OTTAWA — Police in Ottawa say they've arrested a 16-year-old girl and are still looking for a boy and a man in a homicide investigation.
They say the girl turned herself in on Friday morning.
She had been wanted on a Canada-wide warrant, along with a 16-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man, on charges of manslaughter and aggravated assault.
First responders found 19-year-old Ahmad Afrah of Ottawa lying on the ground on May 15 and he died at the scene.
Investigators said they believed he had fallen from a highrise building.
The girl is the second person charged in Afrah's death — a 29-year-old Ottawa man was charged last week with manslaughter and aggravated assault.
