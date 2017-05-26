Man left with serious injuries after being dragged by own car in carjacking
BOWMANVILLE, Ont. — Police say a 68-year-old man has serious injuries after being dragged by his own vehicle during a carjacking in a community east of Toronto.
They say the man parked in front of a bank in Bowmanville, Ont., late Thursday night and left the vehicle running while he went to use an ATM.
Investigators say he saw a man jump in the driver's side door of the car, so he ran out of the bank and grabbed a door handle as the suspect drove away.
Durham regional police say he was dragged for a short distance before letting go and suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.
The suspect got away with the car.
