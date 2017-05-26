Police in Red Deer seeks man who steals lottery tickets, escapes in stolen cars
RED DEER, Alta. — Police in central Alberta are looking for help to nab a man who steals trays of lottery tickets from convenience stores, then escapes in stolen vehicles.
The man went into an Express 24 in Red Deer, Alta., on May 19 around 8:30 p.m. and stole a tray of lottery tickets.
The thief then drove away in a Ford F-350 that had been stolen out of Blackfalds, Alta.
Police describe the man as tall, Caucasian, between 40 to 50 years old, and wearing a ball cap.
Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP.
