Police in Red Deer seeks man who steals lottery tickets, escapes in stolen cars

RED DEER, Alta. — Police in central Alberta are looking for help to nab a man who steals trays of lottery tickets from convenience stores, then escapes in stolen vehicles.

The man went into an Express 24 in Red Deer, Alta., on May 19 around 8:30 p.m. and stole a tray of lottery tickets.

The thief then drove away in a Ford F-350 that had been stolen out of Blackfalds, Alta.

Police describe the man as tall, Caucasian, between 40 to 50 years old, and wearing a ball cap.