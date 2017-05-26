Quebec teen sentenced to six months in plot to kill fellow classmates

ST-HYACINTHE, Que. — A 14-year-old Quebec teen has been sentenced to six months detention for his part in a plot to kill fellow classmates.

A spokesman for the Crown's office confirmed today's sentence, which will be followed by two years probation and 180 hours of community service.

The teen pleaded guilty in April.

He had been detained since his arrest last September with another teen after provincial police uncovered the plot at a high school in St-Hyacinthe, 60 kilometres east of Montreal.

The court took into consideration the teen had served eight months in preventive detention pending the outcome of his case.

His accomplice, a 16-year-old fellow classmate, was found not criminally responsible by way of mental disorder earlier this year.

It was the mother of the younger accused who came forward with vital information gleaned from social media.

Provincial police said at the time of the arrests the evidence suggested the two were on the verge of carrying out the plot.