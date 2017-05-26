Seven stories in the news today, May 26

Seven stories in the news for Friday, May 26

———

CONSERVATIVES SET TO ELECT A NEW LEADER

The Conservative leadership race hits the finish line this weekend with the results of the vote expected Saturday night. The 13 candidates give their final speeches to the party faithful tonight. Most party members have voted by mail-in ballots, but they can still cast ballots in person Saturday at the Toronto convention site and at polling stations across the country.

———

TRUDEAU IN ITALY FOR G7

Fresh off his visit to Belgium for the NATO summit, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is now in Italy for a gathering of G7 leaders. He will meet with newly elected French President Emmanuel Macron this morning before the start of the G7 program. Before leaving Brussels yesterday, Trudeau said Canada would continue to sharing intelligence with allies as usual, despite U.S. President Donald Trump being accused of playing fast and loose with sensitive secrets.

———

CANADA TO HOST 2018 G7 MEETINGS IN QUEBEC

Canada will play host to next year's meeting of G7 leaders at a remote luxury resort in the Charlevoix region of Quebec, The Canadian Press has learned. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to make the announcement during this year's G7 meetings, which get underway today in Sicily. Caroline Simard, the Liberal MP for the region, said she obtained "unofficial confirmation," while a second source told The Canadian Press that the event would take place in the town of La Malbaie, 150 kilometres northeast of Quebec City.

———

COUILLARD ISSUES WARNING TO QUEBEC CONSTRUCTION UNIONS

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard says he will begin the process of adopting back-to-work legislation on Monday if there is no agreement in the province's construction strike. About 175,000 workers launched the unlimited strike on Wednesday, crippling activity on major projects across the province. Speaking in Jerusalem on Thursday, Couillard said he's giving both sides the weekend to hammer out a deal.

———

SURVIVING DIONNES HAVE TWO WISHES:

The two surviving Dionne quintuplets celebrate their 83rd birthday this weekend and have two things on their wish list. Cecile and Annette Dionne hope various levels of governments ensure their soon-to-be-relocated birthplace in North Bay, Ont., has a consistent source of funding once the historic log cabin is moved to a waterfront area a few kilometres away. The Dionnes also want to see Canada do more to prevent child abuse.

———

MAUD LEWIS PAINTING BEATS ESTIMATE AT AUCTION

A Maud Lewis painting has been sold for well over a pre-auction estimate for the second time in a month. The Nova Scotia artist's "Black Cats" fetched $36,800 at the Consignor Canadian Fine Art live spring auction in Toronto. Auction officials said the selling price was five times the pre-sale estimate. Earlier this month a Lewis painting found in an Ontario thrift store, entitled "Portrait of Eddie Barnes and Ed Murphy, Lobster Fishermen,'' sold for $45,000 in an online auction — almost three times its estimated price.

———

STANLEY CUP TO REMAIN SOUTH OF THE BORDER

The Ottawa Senators' season came to a screeching halt last night in double overtime when a goal by Chris Kunitz gave Pittsburgh a 3-2 win in Game 7 and a ticket to the Stanley Cup final. The Sens were the last of five Canadian-based teams to make the NHL playoffs this spring. The last Canadian team to win the Cup was Montreal back in 1993.

———

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— In Montreal, Transport Minister Marc Garneau will makes an announcement regarding zero-emission vehicles.

— A hearing will be held in Hamilton for Karim Baratov, who is accused in a recent hack of Yahoo emails.

— The Parliamentary Budget Officer will post a report entitled Supplementary Estimates (A) 2017-18.