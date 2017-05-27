Conservative party hits decision day to select new leader after 15 month race
TORONTO — The final votes will be cast today for a new leader of the federal Conservative party.
Some 259,000 people are eligible to vote, deciding between 13 candidates who span the conservative spectrum.
All made their final pitches to party faithful last night at a Toronto convention centre and some will return to their nearby ridings today to cast their own votes.
But most members have voted by mail and those votes will be opened today in a counting process set to begin around 4 p.m. eastern.
The Tories are using a preferential ballot, giving members a chance to rank their choices from first to tenth.
If no candidate receives more than 50 per cent of the vote, the last-place contender is eliminated and his or her supporters' second choices are counted until one emerges with a majority.