PM Trudeau and U.S. President Trump expected to talk NAFTA in brief G7 chat

TAORMINA, Italy — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is meeting one-on-one with Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Sicily today, where the U.S. president has been clashing with other leaders over climate change and free trade.

Trudeau will also have trade on his mind as he grabs a few minutes with the new man in the White House, as last week Trump began the countdown to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement.

The Liberal government says Trudeau is making the case for a progressive trade agenda around the G7 table, and will be pointing to the trade agreement between Canada and the European Union as an example.

The prime minister is expected to take that same message to Trump when he brings up NAFTA during the brief bilateral chat.

Trudeau has also sat down with French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Theresa May, and Shinzo Abe, the prime minister of Japan, while at the G7.