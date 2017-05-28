News / Canada

Politicians reach across the aisle to congratulate new Tory Leader Andrew Scheer

Politicians from across the spectrum took to Twitter to congratulate Andrew Scheer on winning the federal Conservative leadership race.  Here is what they are saying:

---

"Just spoke with @Andrew Scheer to congratulate him on his election as CPC leader. I'm looking forward to working constructively together," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a tweet.

---

"Congratulations @andrewscheer on becoming leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, may we move forward united and strong!" former prime minister Stephen Harper.

---

"Andrew, we're so proud of you. What a great race, unbelievable finish," former interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose.

---

"I congratulate my friend Andrew for his victory and look forward to working with him to beat Justin Trudeau in 2019," Conservative MP Maxime Bernier.

---

"Congratulations @andrewscheer ! See you in parliament on Monday!" Green Party Leader Elizabeth May.

---

"Congratulations to the new Conservative leader @andrewscheer. Looking forward to working with you," NDP leader Tom Mulcair in a tweet.

---

 

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular