Two new candidates take stage at NDP leadership debate in Sudbury, Ont.

OTTAWA — Two new NDP leadership hopefuls are among the candidates facing off in a debate in Sudbury, Ont. this afternoon.

Ontario provincial New Democrat Jagmeet Singh and former veterans ombudsman Pat Stogran are now also vying for the party's top job.

Other candidates include MPs Niki Ashton, Guy Caron, Charlie Angus and Peter Julian.

The leadership contestants are discussing a number of policy issues including indigenous rights, the economy and resource development.

The candidates also faced a question from the moderator about Andrew Scheer becoming the new Conservative leader.

Ashton says she is "very concerned" about Scheer's political agenda, pointing to the leader's position on abortion and LGBTQ rights.