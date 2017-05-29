Alberta government putting $100M into rural clean water projects

SYLVAN LAKE, Alta. — The Alberta government says it is providing more than $100 million in grants for clean water and treatment facilities in rural areas.

A government release says the $131 million is to be spent on 29 projects and is expected to create 900 jobs.

One grant worth $37 million is to go to construct a waste-water line from Sylvan Lake to Red Deer.

Sylvan Lake Mayor Sean McIntyre says work toward connecting into the Red Deer waste-water system has been ongoing for some time.

Thom Jewell of the Sylvan Lake Regional Wastewater Commission says the line will eliminate the threat of water bans.

Other projects are scattered throughout the province and include Milk River in the south to Peace River in the north.