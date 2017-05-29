Ceremony precedes first hearings of missing, murdered indigenous women inquiry

WHITEHORSE — A sacred fire ceremony in Whitehorse has marked the first family hearings of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

About 30 people gathered in a circle at sunrise for traditional prayers and songs as the fire was lit this morning.

It will burn until the hearings conclude in Whitehorse later this week.

Forty families are registered to testify before the commissioners in both public and private hearings between Tuesday and Thursday.

Commissioners will be examining and reporting on the causes of violence against indigenous females by scrutinizing practices, policies and institutions, including policing and child welfare.

Yukon minister responsible for the women's directorate, Jeanie Dendys, says 41 indigenous women have disappeared or been killed in the territory over several decades.

Council of Yukon First Nations Grand Chief Peter Johnston says he's pleased the families of missing and murdered women in the territory finally have a chance to present their stories and share their challenges.

"We are very fortunate to have this opportunity here in the Yukon, to start it off, to set the bar high," Johnston says.

"To give, most importantly, the families the opportunity to bring forward their cases and to hopefully have a little resolve in their life."