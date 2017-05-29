Five stories in the news today, May 29

Five stories in the news for Monday, May 29

———

SCHEER TO DEBUT IN COMMONS TODAY AS OPPOSITION LEADER

New Conservative leader Andrew Scheer is expected to gather fellow MPs and senators together in Ottawa today for the first time since his win on Saturday. The Saskatchewan MP preached party unity during the campaign, and as Opposition leader must now put those words into action. Scheer is expected to lead off in question period in the House of Commons today, but there won't be any face to face with Justin Trudeau as the prime minister is still in Italy on an official visit.

———

B.C. GREEN AND NDP LEADERS MEET AT RUGBY MATCH

Two B.C. party leaders at the centre of talks to determine the province's political future sat together Sunday at a rugby match. The N-D-P's John Horgan and Green's boss Andrew Weaver said they steered clear of politics as they cheered on the Canadian women's team. The Liberals won 43 seats in the May 9 election — two more than the N-D-P. The Greens hold the balance of power with their three seats, and Weaver is suggesting he may announce a deal with either the N-D-P or Liberals on Tuesday.

———

BACK TO WORK BILL EXPECTED IN QUEBEC CONSTRUCTION STRIKE

The Quebec government is expected to bring in back-to-work legislation today to end a strike by thousands of construction workers. The construction unions broke off talks Sunday saying they'd prefer to wait for back-to-work legislation. Premier Philippe Couillard said he would begin the process of legislating an end the strike if the picket lines didn't come down by today. The workers walked last week, launching the second strike in the Quebec construction industry in four years.

———

NEGOTIATIONS ONGOING BETWEEN CN, UNION

The union representing 3,000 CN Rail conductors, train and yard workers is still in negotiations with the company's management after threatening job action. The Teamsters union says the company plans to make changes to the current collective agreement that would "permanently and irreparably impact workers." The union issued 72 hour strike notice on Saturday, putting the union in a legal strike position early Tuesday morning.

———

NOVA SCOTIA RELEASES TEACHER VIOLENCE DATA

Nova Scotia teachers and other school staff faced violence or threats of violence about 1,800 times in the last school year. Department of Education data says 631 students were violent with adults, with 85 per cent occurring in elementary school and involving such things as kicking, throwing rocks or pushing. Liette Doucette, the president of the Nova Scotia Teachers Union, has said schools have become increasingly violent due to a lack of resources in the classroom and a vague disciplinary system.