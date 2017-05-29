Man, 26, faces murder charge after woman's body found in Parry Sound, Ont., area
CARLING TOWNSHIP, Ont. — Police say a man is facing a murder charge after the body of a 39-year-old woman was found northwest of Parry Sound, Ont.
Provincial police say the body of Nancy McGrath was found on Saturday night in a rural area of Carling Township, Ont.
An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday in Sudbury, Ont.
Investigators say 26-year-old Vincent Barnes of Carling Township is charged with second-degree murder.
OPP say the investigation is continuing and are asking anyone with information to contact investigators.