Man charged in 3-vehicle collision that left 1 dead and 2 injured

THUNDER BAY, Ont. — Provincial police say they've laid charges following an investigation into a collision last year that left one person dead and two others injured.

They say the driver of an SUV — a 46-year-old Thunder Bay, Ont., man — was charged Monday with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death in relation to the Dec. 14 crash.

Police allege the driver of a northbound SUV crossed the centre line of Highway 11/17 in Thunder Bay and collided with a southbound truck.

The collision also involved a southbound car.

The driver of the truck — 50-year-old Gary Maki of Thunder Bay — was ejected from the vehicle and died of his injuries. The driver of the SUV had to be extricated from the vehicle using the jaws of life and suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.