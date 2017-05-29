OPP searching Lake Erie for man, 25, missing after canoe capsized

LEAMINGTON, Ont. — Provincial police say they're searching Lake Erie for a missing canoeist.

They say the 25-year-old Kingsville, Ont., man has been missing since Sunday evening when his canoe capsized.

The man was fishing alone in the canoe when his friends on shore saw the canoe capsize.

The man was believed to be a non-swimmer and not wearing a life jacket.

The OPP says it has set up a mobile command unit in Leamington, Ont., to co-ordinate the search.