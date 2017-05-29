Police in Woodstock, Ont., report multiple incidents of racist and profane graffiti

WOODSTOCK, Ont. — Police say they're investigating multiple reports of racist and profane graffiti in Woodstock, Ont.

They say a swastika was painted on a monument late Sunday or early Monday.

The Springbank Snow Countess Monument was erected in 1937 to honour a record-setting milk producing Holstein Friesian cow.

In seven other incidents, black spray paint was used to write racist comments and profanities on vehicles, garage doors, a church, and the side of a house.