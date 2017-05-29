Police seek witnesses to Beaverton, Ont., homicide; man, 21, stabbed
BEAVERTON, Ont. — Durham regional police are seeking witnesses in the fatal stabbing of a 21-year-old man in Beaverton, Ont.
They say Joshua Elliott of Cannington, Ont., was found collapsed on the street last Friday night in downtown Beaverton.
Elliott was taken to hospital in Orillia, Ont., where he died of his injuries.
Investigators say officers also located a 35-year-old man who was treated in hospital for a non-life threatening stab wound.
Police say they've set up a command post in downtown Beaverton and would like to hear from any witnesses.
