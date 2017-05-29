Property owner charged after allegedly shooting bear hunters' dog

TRENT LAKES, Ont. — A rural landowner north of Peterborough, Ont., has been charged after allegedly shooting a dog being used by a group of hunters.

Provincial police say they were called last Friday afternoon to assist with a dispute at a rural property in Trent Hills, Ont.

They say a guided group was using dogs while bear hunting on Crown land.

Investigators say the dogs, being monitored by GPS, somehow ended up on private property adjacent to the intended hunting area.

Before the group could collect their dogs, police say the hunters reported hearing gunshots in the area and one of the dogs died after allegedly being shot by the landowner.