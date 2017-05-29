Third try lucky as giant crane hoists piece of Calgary history from Bow River

CALGARY — After two failed attempts caused weather and technical problems, workers in Calgary have finally removed a historic bridge from the Bow River.

The 12 Street bridge, which had connected the city's Inglewood neighbourhood to the Calgary Zoo, was successfully hoisted by a giant crane Monday morning and laid aside for dismantling.

The 75-metre-long, lead-painted span — built in 1908 — is to be replaced by a new bridge currently under construction next to it which will have two lanes for vehicles and paths for cyclists and pedestrians.

A strong wind forced postponement of the old structure's removal last Wednesday, while technicians discovered Friday that the 120-tonne bridge was about 30 tonnes heavier than expected.

Workers spent the weekend removing some sections to lighten the load.