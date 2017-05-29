Two charged after opioid, marijuana found on northern Ontario First Nation

FORT HOPE, Ont. — Police say a man and a woman are facing charges after oxycodone was seized during searches of two homes on a First Nation about 385 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay, Ont.

Nishnawbe Aski police say they executed two search warrants in Fort Hope, Ont., (Eabametoong First Nation) on Sunday and seized oxycodone, marijuana and cash.

A 35-year-old man is charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds obtained by crime, two counts of careless storage of a firearm, and two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm.

A 35-year-old woman is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a substance, and possession of proceeds obtained by crime.

The man was to appear in court Monday in Thunder Bay.