2 Wawa, Ont., men accused of sexually assaulting girl under 16
WAWA, Ont. — Two men are facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a girl in Wawa, Ont.
Provincial police say a girl under the age of 16 reported on Sunday that she had been sexually assaulted.
They say two men — aged 20 and 22 — are charged with gang sexual assault, sexual assault on a person under 16, sexual interference with a person under 16, and invitation to sexual touching.
OPP say the accused are being held for a bail hearing on Wednesday.
