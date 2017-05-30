2 Wawa, Ont., men accused of sexually assaulting girl under 16

WAWA, Ont. — Two men are facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a girl in Wawa, Ont.

Provincial police say a girl under the age of 16 reported on Sunday that she had been sexually assaulted.

They say two men — aged 20 and 22 — are charged with gang sexual assault, sexual assault on a person under 16, sexual interference with a person under 16, and invitation to sexual touching.