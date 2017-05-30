Alberta premier announces new hospital for Edmonton will have up to 500 beds

EDMONTON — Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says a new Edmonton hospital will be built in the rapidly expanding southwest part of the city and will have space for up to 500 beds.

The plan is for crews to break ground by 2020 and the hospital to open by 2026.

Notley made the announcement with other officials at the site, which is an empty field located on Crown land.

The hospital was announced in the March budget and the province will invest $400 million over the next four years to develop it.

Notley says Edmonton is growing rapidly but a new hospital has not been built in the capital city for over a generation.