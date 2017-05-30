Calgary teacher facing sex charge involving student from a decade ago

Calgary police have arrested a 45-year-old teacher for an alleged sexual assault from more than a decade ago.

An investigation was launched in January after a woman came forward and told police she had been in an inappropriate relationship with a teacher while attending a city high school between 2007 and 2009.

The woman was 16 at the time and told police the incidents happened at several residences in Calgary and at the school.

The age of consent was 14 in 2007, but police say the suspect was in a position of trust and authority when the alleged offences occurred.

The teacher was arrested on Tuesday and is now facing sexual assault charges.

He remains in police custody and will not be named until charges are formally laid.