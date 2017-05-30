Ontario man charged after neighbours find arrows in their backyards
BARRIE, Ont. — Police in Barrie, Ont., say a man has been charged after neighbours reported finding arrows in their backyards.
They say one complainant told officers the residents of a neighbouring home frequently participated in archery and knife throwing in their backyard.
On various occasions the complainant and a second neighbour said they found sharp pointed arrows on their property.
Investigators say a 30-year-old man was educated on the safety concerns raised by his neighbours and issued a city bylaw ticket for discharging a firearm, which carries a $490 fine.
Police say the bylaw also includes air guns, pellet guns, BB guns, paint ball markers, crossbows, longbows, or anything that can be adapted to be used as a firearm.