OPP say one person killed, one injured in two-vehicle collision on Highway 10

Provincial police are investigating after a deadly collision on a highway in Chatsworth Township.

OPP say they received a report of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 10 in Grey County Tuesday evening, and arrived to find a tractor trailer and a white BMW involved.

The driver of the BMW was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the tractor trailer was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police say they're withholding the victim's name pending notification of next of kin.

Highway 10 was closed between Grey County Road 40 and Hatten Drive, and drivers were being asked to avoid the area.