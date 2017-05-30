Quebec man accused of killing ex-girlfriend changes lawyers for second time

SAINT-HYACINTHE, Que. — A Quebec man charged in the slaying of his ex-girlfriend is once again changing lawyers.

Anthony Pratte-Lops, 22, released his two previous lawyers and a third set of attorneys presented themselves in court Tuesday.

He is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Daphne Huard-Boudreault.

Huard-Boudreault died in hospital on March 22 after being found injured in a home the couple used to shared in Mont-St-Hilaire, southeast of Montreal.

New defence lawyer Marion Burelle says he'll have to study the evidence before determining what course to take, adding the next step is to set a date for a preliminary inquiry.