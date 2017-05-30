Quebec mom charged with criminal negligence causing death of 7-month old girl

GATINEAU, Que. — A Quebec woman has been charged with criminal negligence in the death of her seven-month-old girl.

Police in Gatineau, Que., said they responded to a call regarding an unresponsive baby in a home early Monday.

The baby girl was pronounced dead in hospital.

Gatineau police Sgt. Jean-Paul Lemay said the Crown charged Katrina Leigh Hazlett, 28, with one count of criminal negligence causing death.

She appeared in court on Tuesday and was released with conditions.