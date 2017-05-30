Sudbury, Ont., man, 27, charged in child pornography investigation

SUDBURY, Ont. — Police say a 27-year-old Sudbury, Ont., man is facing charges following an investigation into the distribution of child pornography through Canadian and Russian websites.

Sudbury police allege the accused used the Internet in businesses that offered a free wireless connection to advertise and distribute child pornography.

They say he was arrested last week, and a search warrant was executed at a Sudbury home where computers and data storage devices were seized.

The man is charged with arranging to commit a sexual offence against a child, five counts of distributing and advertising child pornography, three counts of possession of child pornography, and failing to comply with a prohibition regarding children.