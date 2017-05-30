Trudeau addresses Merkel-Trump rift, says Canada committed to Europe and U.S.

ROME — Justin Trudeau says he is committed to working with the United States and Europe for the economic good of all Canadians.

The prime minister was addressing the transatlantic rift that has emerged between the U.S. and Europe following President Donald Trump's debut at the G7 and NATO summits.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has suggested there has been a disappointing shift in relations between Europe and the U.S. after the continent couldn't reach a climate change deal with Trump at the G7.

Merkel said the time had come to for Europeans to "take our destiny into our own hands."

As Trudeau wrapped his trip to Italy, following his appearance at the two summits, he touted the Canada-EU free trade deal as well as a commitment to climate change as ways to create jobs.